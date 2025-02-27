Falkland Islanders will never forget those who served and sacrificed to liberate the Islands, Alex Baker MP

MPs from the UK Armed Forces Parliamentary scheme at the monument dedicated to Margaret Thatcher

Sharing a moment on board HMS Forth, RN Falkland Islands Patrol vessel

Two members of the UK Armed Forces Parliamentary scheme, who last week spent time with British Forces at the Mount Pleasant Complex, have published pieces on their experiences for their communities back in UK. They are Alex Baker MP Labour for Aldershot and Peter Bedford MP Conservative for Leicestershire.

Alex Baker MP

“My name is Alex Baker and I am a Labour MP for Aldershot on Farnborough, (home of the British Army). I’ve been in the Falkland Islands with the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme, a cross party group of MPs meeting personnel serving out here in the Falkland Islands to understand the deterrents we are currently providing to the Islands.

“One of the most important reasons for this visit has been to learn about, and pay my respects to those from our community who so bravely fought to liberate the Islands in 1982.

“I have been able to visit battle fields, meet Veterans and understand the brave endeavors by the Parachute Regiment and our Armed Forces in a war that took place in the harshest of conditions.

“The Gurkhas are currently serving our in the Islands so I have been able to see them in action and I have also met the Governor of the Falklands and elected representatives from the Falklands Government.

“It has been particularly moving to talk to the Islanders about what the action of our British Forces still mean to them today, in their words, ‘they will never forget what our Veterans went through, what our Armed Forces go through to give us our freedom today.”

“I must say it was a privilege to spend time with British Forces South Atlantic and our Gurkhas serving on the Islands”.

Alex Baker MP also underlined that the Falkland Islands are home to some amazing people undertaking research of global importance. It was a wonderful opportunity for visiting members of the House of Commons to meet with SAERI FI and FI Conservation to learn more about this work on Falklands Environment.

Peter Bedford MP, “Falklands will remain a critical part of the UK’s defense strategy”

During this month’s parliamentary recess, Peter Bedford MP (Con) for Leicestershire Constituency travelled to the Falkland Islands to gain deeper insight into the region’s military operations and the work being carried out by tri-service personnel. His visit included engaging with the Royal Navy, Army, and Royal Air Force members, each of whom plays a vital role in maintaining security in this remote and strategically important part of the world.

One of the highlights of Peter’s trip was participating in Rifle and Pistol training with the Royal Gurkha Regiment. The intense, hands-on training gave Peter a firsthand experience of the skills and discipline required by the men and women who serve in the regiment.

“I was honored to train alongside the Royal Gurkhas,” Peter said. “Their expertise in handling weapons is impressive, and it was a valuable experience to meet the dedicated members of the regiment.”

Peter also had the opportunity to visit the mortar lines, where he learned about the regiment’s crucial role in defense operations on the Islands. Peter was also treated to a delicious spread of Nepalese cuisine, highlighting the diversity and camaraderie that defines military life on the Falklands.

The trip also included several meetings with senior officials, including the Governor of the Falkland Islands and local Members of the Legislative Assembly. These meetings gave Peter valuable insights into the challenges faced by the Islands’ government, especially in light of the growing tensions surrounding the region’s natural resources and territorial waters. One of the key issues raised was the impact of Asian fishing fleets operating in the ‘Blue Hole’—an area rich in marine life—posing significant threats to both the local economy and environment.

Peter explored some of the Islands’ natural beauty, including a walk around Stanley and a visit to Gypsy Cove, where he was fortunate enough to witness the rare sight of penguins in their natural habitat. Another highlight was sampling locally distilled gin, a true taste of the Falklands’ emerging craft industry.

The trip also included visits to military assets, including the RMS Forth, a vital support vessel, and a tour of Typhoon jets, where Peter was able to appreciate the advanced technology used to secure the skies over the South Atlantic. He also saw the Search and Rescue helicopters in action, speaking with the dedicated rescue teams who are always on standby for emergencies.

Peter’s visit provided him with a deeper understanding of the operational challenges and vital work being done on the Falklands, especially regarding the A400M aircraft, which plays a critical role in logistics and transportation missions around the globe.

Reflecting on the trip, Peter emphasized the importance of supporting the personnel stationed on the Islands.

“The work being done here, from defense to conservation efforts, is essential. The commitment of everyone I met—whether military or civilian—is inspiring. This visit has given me an invaluable perspective on the challenges they face, and it’s clear that the Falklands will remain a critical part of the UK’s defense strategy for the foreseeable future.”