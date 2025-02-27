Milei to open 2025 Legislature amid opposition lawmakers' absence

The Argentine President is to open the new Legislature with his popularity waning after the $LIBRA cryptofiasco and the controversial appointment of Supreme Court Justices

Argentine President Javier Milei plans to announce over 30 new bills during the opening of the 2025 Legislature next Saturday. As outlined in the Constitution, his participation in this event keeps him from attending Yamandú Orsi's inauguration in Montevideo. The Libertarian leader plans to deliver a 40-page speech lasting at least 45 minutes, focusing on issues the government deems essential for the country's future.

“They will be more punctual projects, with a focus on what the country really needs to continue with the economic recovery and maintain fiscal balance,” Government sources quoted by Buenos Aires media explained. “This speech will not be so much about new announcements, but about putting in context the achievements of the administration,” they added.

Among other topics, Milei is expected to address his administration's achievements, such as a fiscal balance, reduced inflation, and economic recovery. While the Casa Rosada has invited around 70 diplomats to the event, opposition parties like the Kirchnerite Unión por la Patria (UxP) have announced their absence in objection to Government policies, including the appointment of controversial Justice Ariel Lijo to the Supreme Court.

In his message last year, Milei invited the entire political spectrum to sign the so-called May Pact to reach a consensus on the country's main needs. The initiative was achieved, however partially and at a later date, not the May 25 national holiday as the head of State had envisioned.

In a separate measure, attorney María Florencia Zicavo has been appointed to head the Investigation Task Force (UTI) to examine possible irregularities in the $LIBRA cryptocurrency scandal. This unit will cooperate with the judiciary and other authorities to gather information and manage related complaints.

Zicavo is known to be Justice Minister Mariano Cúneo Libarona's right hand, currently in charge of the Cabinet of Advisors Unit since May 23, 2024. Her new role would make her eligible for no additional payment, the Libertarian administration -so keen on keeping State expenditures down to a minimum- explained. Zicavo's appointment was confirmed by Cuneo Libarona's Resolution 72/2025 published Wednesday in the Official Gazette.

The $LIBRA cryptocurrency scandal broke out on Feb. 14 after Milei praised the fintech initiative just hours before those assets went up in smoke, causing heavy losses to many investors worldwide. After that, Milei apologized on social media, deleted his previous posting, and ordered the Anti-Corruption Office (OA) to launch “the necessary investigations for the purpose of determining possible irregularities or acts of corruption.”

Hence, Zicavo's newly-created office may “request information, data, and documentation from all public officials, bodies and agencies that make up the National Public Sector, pursuant to Section 8 of Law No. 24,156, and request information, data, and documentation from provincial agencies, from the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, from foreign States and/or international organizations” in addition to “receiving and managing the requirements of the Judicial Power and/or the Public Prosecutor's Office related to the crypto-asset called $LIBRA” and “collaborating in an agile manner with the Judiciary and/or the Public Prosecutor's Office.”