MPs visit to Falklands, "highlights longstanding bond between FIG and UK"

Meeting with members of the Falklands Legislative Assembly at Gilbert House

Discussing the Falklands economy with senior officials from the Falklands Government; head of the table in pink jacket Andrea Clausen

With Westminster in recess two delegations of MPs visited the Falkland Islands last week. One of them, was invited by the members of the Falklands elected Legislative Assembly and was made up of Richard Baker MP (Labour, Glenrothes and Mid Fife); Seamus Logan MP (SNP, Aberdeenshire North and Moray East); Jamie Stone MP (Liberal Democrat, Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross); and Andrew Mitchell MP (Conservative, Sutton Coldfield).

During their visit, MPs met with members of the Legislative Assembly, Governor Alison Blake CMG, government officials, key stakeholders from across the Islands, scientific research centers and talked with all Islanders they came across with..

According to MLA sources their agenda included discussions on governance, economy, and infrastructure, as well as visits to local businesses, defense sites, MPC and environmental projects.

The second delegation of twelve UK parliamentarians visiting the Falkland Islands was part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme, supported by British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI). Although this delegation is separate from the group invited by MLAs, Falkland Islands recognize and appreciate their visit, which provides an opportunity for MPs to gain a deeper understanding of the role and presence of the UK Armed Forces in the Islands.

Members of the Legislative Assembly and other Government officials had positive discussions and to showcasing the Falklands’ successes, challenges, and future aspirations. “The visit highlights the ongoing and long-standing bond of friendship between the Falkland Islands Government and United Kingdom Government.”

Andrew Mitchell MP and his Falklands experience

Last week I made my way - courtesy of the Royal Air Force to the Falkland Islands on a UK Parliament visit during the last few days of recess. This visit, in the company of a Labour, Liberal and SNP Member of Parliament, was designed to reinforce Britain’s support for self-determination for the Falkland Islanders.

The emotional centerpiece of my visit was a moving wreath-laying ceremony, on behalf of the people of Sutton Coldfield, in remembrance of those who bravely fought and gave their lives during the Falklands War. I also made visits to the Falklands' Government House, Stanley’s Cathedral, some impressive RAF and Navy facilities, and the incredible gin distillery, where I couldn’t resist buying a bottle for later!

I even got to see some of the many penguins the Falklands Islands are famed for. I made my way back via RAF Ascension Islands and RAF Brize Norton

“Clearly, the trip cemented relations between the Royal Town and the Falklands. One of my visits during the week was to the Secondary school there, where the students were very interested in the annual Parliamentary Schools Debating Competition we hold in Sutton each year - so much so that they have now asked for an online link-up, so they can watch it from the other side of the world!”