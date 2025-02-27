Orsi's inauguration rescheduled to indoor venue amid rain forecast

Weather permitting, Orsi will greet the citizenry at Montevideo's Independence Square after being sworn in. Photo: Sebastián Astorga

Uruguayan authorities announced Wednesday that Saturday's presidential inauguration of Yamandó Orsi will be held at the Official Service for Broadcasting, Performances, and Shows (Servicio Oficial de Difusión, Representaciones y Espectáculos - SODRE) Auditorium in Montevideo, thus choosing an indoor venue given the forecast of rain.

Weather permitting, Orsi would then greet the citizenry at Independencia Square and attend an artistic show.

Otherwise, the schedule remains unchanged, starting with Orsi and Vice President-elect Carolina Cosse appearing before the General Assembly at 2 pm at the Legislative Palace, from where they will then go to the SODRE facilities for subsequent ceremonies. In addition, the new Government's cabinet will be sworn in.

Several world leaders, including the King of Spain, will attend the event. Other foreign dignitaries, national authorities, and special guests will be allowed in.

Argentine President Javier Milei has excused himself from attending the Broad Front (Frente Amplio - FA) leader's inauguration because as head of State, he is due to open the 2025 Legislature in Buenos Aires.

Uruguay's future Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin confirmed that other guests of honor will include Presidents Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Germany), Vahagn Khachaturyan (Armenia), Gabriel Boric Font (Chile), Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva (Brazil); Santiago Peña (Paraguay); Luis Arce Catacora (Bolivia), Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Xiomara Castro (Honduras), José Raúl Mulino (Panama), and Bernardo Arévalo de León (Guatemala).