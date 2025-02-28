Argentina's Supreme Court: García-Mansilla sworn in

28th Friday, February 2025 - 10:15 UTC Full article

Lijo was appointed alongside García-Mansilla in Milei's controversial measure

Following President Javier Milei's Decree 137/2025, Manuel José García-Mansilla was sworn in Thursday as a new Justice of Argentina's Supreme Court (CSJN) in a ceremony attended by Chief Justice Horacio Rosatti, Deputy Chief Justice Carlos Rosenkrantz, and Justice Ricardo Lorenzetti. Thus, the CSJN once again has four members after Juan Carlos Maqueda's retirement in December.

The CSJN will convene on March 6 to discuss Ariel Lijo's request for an extraordinary leave of absence. Lijo was appointed alongside García-Mansilla in Milei's controversial measure. He had been in charge of Buenos Aires Federal Court #4 and intends to be allowed to return to that position if his appointment to the CSJN fails to be ratified by the Senate, due to which he is unwilling to resign.

It was also reported in Buenos Aires that García Mansilla will be attending Saturday's Legislature Opening ceremony, during which Milei is to give a speech projected to last some 45 minutes. However, Milei's hopes to have a full 5-member CSJN by then will not be possible.

Lijo's unpaid leave request has sparked a new controversy subsequent to Milei's decision to appoint the magistrates by decree. There seems to be a consensus that such a move is within Lijo's legal options, with sources saying that Lorenzetti would already endorse the move.

Decree 137/2025 signed by President Milei and Justice Minister Mariano Cúneo Libarona, provided for the appointment of García-Mansilla and Lijo “in commission, and under the terms of article 99, paragraph 19 of the National Constitution.” These appointments are valid until Nov. 30.