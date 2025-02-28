Brazil: Respiratory complications feared to mount during Carnival gatherings

The warning goes beyond the partying period

According to the latest issue of the Infogripe bulletin from the Rio de Janeiro-based Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), large crowds during the upcoming Carnival festivities may lead to increased transmission of respiratory viruses.

The scientific publication mentioned this warning even though no Brazilian state had a high incidence of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) cases caused by Covid-19.

The States of Amazonas, Roraima, Rondônia, Pará, Maranhão, Sergipe, and Mato Grosso, which had seen an increase in cases among the elderly in recent weeks, are now stable or fluctuating.

Hence, anyone with flu-like symptoms such as a runny nose, cough, or fever should avoid attending parties and seek medical help if they become more serious. The recommendation also applies to the post-party period.

Anyone whose vaccination against Covid-19 is overdue should go to a health center as soon as possible. Currently, the basic vaccination is given to children from 6 months to less than 5 years old, but those in risk groups, such as the elderly, pregnant women, and people with disabilities or comorbidities, need periodic boosters, it was explained.

SARS occurs when flu-like symptoms worsen, leaving the patient with compromised lung function. The syndrome usually requires hospitalization and can cause death, especially among the most vulnerable.

As of Feb. 22, around 13,500 cases of SARS had been recorded in Brazil, and over 2,200 of them had a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19. The respiratory complication also caused 1,194 deaths, 466 of which were caused by coronavirus infection, or 80.9% of those caused by a virus.

The bulletin also highlights the concern for children and adolescents who are to return to school, as cases of SARS increased among people up to the age of 14 and in the last week analyzed in Acre, Pará, Roraima, Tocantins, Sergipe, Goiás, and the Federal District (Brasilia).

In Goiás and the Federal District, most cases were caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is especially serious among children under 2 years of age. Elsewhere, there was no sufficient data to identify the virus responsible. Nationwide, in the last four weeks, among the cases diagnosed positive for viruses, 45.3% were caused by Covid, 21.2% by rhinovirus, and 19.3% by RSV.

In addition, the incidence of SARS in this age group is still considered low, albeit showing an upward trend in Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul, Bahia, Ceará, and Paraíba.

