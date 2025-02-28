Machado says Chavista regime threatens her neighbors

“We are facing a criminal system; this is not a political crisis,” Machado underlined

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado denounced on Thursday that “unidentified men” attempted to force their way into her home in Caracas' Los Palos Grandes area and insisted these people representing Bolivarian ruler Nicolás Maduro's “furious tyranny” threatened to arrest her neighbors and a watchman.

“They are threatening to arrest the neighbors and the watchman,” Machado said through her social networks. “In Venezuela, we live under a furious tyranny,” she added.

“Venezuela has been hijacked by a gang that is connected to cartels and enemies of the United States such as Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, China, and so on,” Machado went on.

“Maduro has taken by force, although, as you said, it was a crushing victory. We humiliated the regime under its own extreme and unjust conditions,” she also pointed out.

“The corrupt Chavista socialism turned Venezuela into the criminal country, into a refuge for all the enemies of the United States,” she further argued.

“We are facing a criminal system, this is not a political crisis,” she said. Maduro has lost total support, he lost the support of the military (...) the only thing he has left is repression,“ the disenfranchised leader elaborated.

On discussing the issue with US President Donald Trump's son - Donald Trump Jr. - Machado accused Maduro of promoting migration to destabilize the region and underlined that the Chavista government was linked to criminal activities such as drug trafficking and gold smuggling.

The Republican leader condemned the incident, calling it an intimidation tactic, and said Washington would not tolerate such actions. ”Just a day after our interview, Maduro's thugs target @MariaCorinaYA, under my father's leadership, the United States will no longer tolerate these scumbag intimidation tactics,“ Trump Jr. wrote on X.

During an event with supporters, mostly civil servants, who marched to Miraflores Palace to mark the 36th anniversary of the popular uprising known as ”El Caracazo,“ Maduro criticized Washington's stance.

”If the gringos wanted a respectful, equal dialog, we'd do it, we've done it and we'll do it again, no problem,“ he stressed. ”But if they want to continue betting on fascism, violence, and sanctions, that's their problem. We will continue on our path of independence, peace, and harmony.”

