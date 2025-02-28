Paraguay passes EU beef production standards review

28th Friday, February 2025 - 10:07 UTC Full article

Until last January, the European bloc represented 2% of all overseas sales of these products

Paraguay's National Animal Health and Quality Service (Senacsa) confirmed this week that the European Union's (EU) Directorate General for Health and Food Safety (DG Sante) has satisfactorily concluded an audit of the South American country's beef production. Conducted in September 2024, the audit evaluated official controls and certification systems, including checks on pharmacologically active substances, pesticides, and contaminants.

”Satisfactorily concluded the evaluation process of the results of the audit conducted by the European Union's Directorate General for Health and Food Safety, in the month of September 2024,″ the Senacsa said in a statement.

The EU audit also concluded that the local system of official controls of local establishments is comprehensive and capable of ensuring compliance with relevant EU standards.

The successful audit result ensures the renewal of Paraguay's authorization to export beef and casings to the EU. Until last January, the European bloc represented 2% of all overseas sales of these products, thus strengthening Paraguay's global position.

The agency also mentioned audits from other significant markets. A team from Singapore is due in Asunción on March 2, Senacsa Chief José Carlos Martín told reporters. In addition, a mission from the Philippines completed an evaluation last year, after which a new visit in the coming months was not to be ruled out, according to Paraguayan media.