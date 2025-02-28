Zelensky's appearance at the Oval Office ends in acrimonious dismissal

Trump insisted that Zelensky be ready for a peace deal or Washington was off the table

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a rough time Friday at the White House as his US colleague Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance conveyed to him the Republican Government's view of how he handled the three-year war with Russia. Trump insisted his guest was not ready to negotiate peace with Russian President Vladimir Putin and ended up ejecting the Ukrainian delegation from the Oval Office. In a later posting on social media, Trump said the former comedian could return when he was ready for peace.

“It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” Trump posted.

While Zelensky urged the US not to abandon Ukraine, Trump and Vance accused him of not being thankful for the support his country had received so far. “Have you said ‘thank you’ once?” Vance asked Zelensky.

In the end, Trump lost his grip and accused Zelensky of gambling with the lives of millions. ”You’re gambling with World War III,” the Republican leader also argued. The episode left ties between Washington and Kyiv hanging on a thread.

“You’re either going to make a deal, or we’re out,” Trump warned Zelensky. “If we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it will be pretty,” he added. “I hope I’m going to be remembered as a peacemaker,” Trump also said. “Let me tell you, Putin went through a hell of a lot with me,” Trump said. “He went through a phony witch hunt where they used him and Russia, Russia, Russia.”

“Mr. President, with respect. I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media,” Vance said as if pouring some more fuel onto the bonfire.

“I’m not playing cards,” Zelensky replied, although from Trump's angle, he was “not in a place to negotiate” and, therefore, his delegation was instructed to leave. The joint press conference scheduled for later was subsequently canceled.

Before Trump's second inauguration, the United States had spent billions of dollars’ worth of military aid to Ukraine.