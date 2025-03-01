A new era in Uruguay: Yamandú Orsi takes the Presidential sash

"This country is one. We build it together, with every region playing a role in its development," Orsi told a crowd in Montevideo's main square.

Former mayor of Canelones and history professor Yamandú Orsi took the stage at Plaza Independencia, the heart of Uruguay’s democratic transitions. A warm embrace with outgoing President Luis Lacalle Pou marked the handover, a moment of continuity in a country that takes pride in its institutional stability. “I’m here if you need me,” Lacalle Pou told Orsi, offering a rare glimpse of camaraderie in the often-divisive world of politics.

Orsi, who took over as leader of the Frente Amplio after the passing of the generations of former presidents Tabaré Vazquez and José 'Pepe' Mujica, stood before the gathered crowd, flanked by his vice president, Carolina Cosse. The square, filled with supporters and dignitaries from around the world, witnessed the passing of the presidential sash—an act both symbolic and deeply political.

“There is much to do,” Orsi declared, his voice steady, his tone measured. “We must work with both our minds and hearts set on those who need us the most.” The words, though simple, carried the weight of expectation. His presidency, set to last until 2030, begins at a moment of both optimism and tension, with a fragmented legislature and economic challenges on the horizon.

Earlier in the day, the new president had addressed the General Assembly, calling Uruguay a "pluralist society" admired worldwide for its democratic tradition. "This is a country of political parties, of power alternation, of agreements," he said, echoing the sentiment that has long defined Uruguayan politics. "Trust remains at the core of how our country functions."







Foreign dignitaries, including Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Chile’s Gabriel Boric, Paraguay’s Santiago Peña, and Spain’s King Felipe VI, watched as Uruguay turned another page in its democratic story. But not all invitations had been extended. Outgoing President Lacalle Pou had refused to invite leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, citing concerns over democratic legitimacy. The decision sparked quiet discontent within Orsi’s incoming administration, which argued that Uruguay should engage diplomatically with all countries it recognizes. “Governments come and go, but states remain,” Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin remarked days before the ceremony.

After the formalities, Orsi and Cosse walked to the balcony of the Palacio Estévez, where they waved to the crowd gathered below. His wife and children stood beside him, marking a moment of personal and political triumph.

Orsi’s government will need to navigate a divided legislature, negotiate policies with a strong opposition, and strengthen Uruguay’s role in the region. But for now, in the glow of Plaza Independencia, the new president stood before his people, with the words that will define his time in office: “This country is one. We build it together, with every region playing a role in its development.”