Pope's condition now deemed “complex”

Just one day after being reported to be “out of critical condition,” Pope Francis had an isolated bronchospasm crisis worsening his overall respiratory state. He has completed a fortnight at Rome's Gemelli clinic, where he had been admitted on Feb. 14 for bronchitis with a polymicrobial infection and bilateral pneumonia. Despite Friday's episode, the Argentine-born Pope remained lucid and cooperative. Vatican sources confirmed Francis, 88, would not preside over the Ash Wednesday rite on March 5.

In any case, physicians agreed that the Pontiff's prognosis remained “complex.” Friday's crisis was “different” from the one he suffered on Feb. 22, and doctors will need between 24 and 48 hours to better understand the current situation, it was also explained.

“The Holy Father this afternoon, after a morning of respiratory physiotherapy and prayer in the chapel, presented an isolated crisis of bronchospasm that led to an episode of vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of his respiratory condition,” the Vatican Bulletin read.

A bronchospasm is due to the narrowing of the bronchial duct, causing a cough attack for which the former Archbishop of Buenos Aires needed treatment. Doctors need to determine whether gastric juices affected the prelate's lungs.

“The Holy Father was promptly bronchoaspirated and started non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response of gaseous exchanges,” the Vatican also explained. At all times, he was “lucid and oriented” and “cooperating with the therapeutic maneuvers,” it was also explained.