Yamandú Orsi takes office as Uruguay’s new left-wing President

1st Saturday, March 2025 - 10:59 UTC Full article

Uruguay will swear in Yamandú Orsi as its new president this Saturday, marking 40 years since the country’s return to democracy. Orsi, a former mayor of Canelones, will replace Luis Lacalle Pou in a ceremony that begins at 14:00 local time (17:00 GMT). His term will run until March 2030.

Orsi becomes the third president from the left-wing Frente Amplio coalition, following Tabaré Vázquez and José “Pepe” Mujica. His presidency continues Uruguay’s tradition of peaceful political alternation in what is considered South America’s most stable democracy.

International Attendance

The inauguration will host 185 representatives from 65 countries. Notable attendees include Spain’s King Felipe VI and the presidents of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and several other Latin American nations.

Orsi will take the oath at the Legislative Palace and address the General Assembly before traveling to the Adela Reta National Auditorium for the second part of the ceremony. The event was moved from Plaza Independencia due to potential rain.

Controversy Over Uninvited Leaders

Outgoing President Lacalle Pou chose not to invite the leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, arguing that these countries lack “full democracy.” Orsi’s incoming foreign minister, Mario Lubetkin, expressed disappointment, stating that Uruguay aimed to include all nations with diplomatic ties.

A Pragmatic Leader

Orsi, a history professor known for his calm demeanor and team-building approach, will face political challenges. His party lacks a Senate majority but controls the lower house, making negotiations essential.

On foreign policy, Lubetkin emphasized regional cooperation. “We want to facilitate Latin American and Caribbean integration,” he said. “The presence of so many regional leaders is a strong signal.”