Falklands’ clear skies offer RAF Jets unparalleled freedom to train

2nd Sunday, March 2025 - 10:29 UTC Full article

1435 Flt stationed at MPC have been operating on the Islands since 1986 equipped with Phantoms, Tornado F3, and Typhoon.(Pic by Cpl Cann)

The Falkland Islands offer RAF fast jet pilots unparalleled freedom to train, given the almost clear skies and no other traffic. And 1435 Flt stationed at MPC have been operating on the Islands since 1986 equipped with Phantoms, Tornado F3, and Typhoon.

Originally 1435 Flight was formed in 1941 as the Malta Night Fighter Unit (MNFU), operating Hawker Hurricane Mk.II fighters.

That is why Typhoons today still retain their Maltese heritage, not only have they been named after the Gloster Sea Gladiators that defended Malta, but the Maltese Cross has been worked into the Squadron’s emblem and has been painted on the jets’ tails.