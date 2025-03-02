Falklands, new energy vision should reach 100% renewable by 2045

A new vision for how the Falkland Islands will achieve its energy ambitions has been approved by Executive Council. The new Energy Strategy and Implementation Plan outline the path for the Falkland Islands to reach 100% renewable energy provision by 2045.
The documents set out a strategic direction that will enhance life in the Falkland Islands by replacing aging and polluting energy infrastructure with modern facilities. The strategy outlines that as the use of renewable energy increases, the use of fossil fuel will decrease.
The Energy Strategy builds upon work completed by the Environment Department and the Public Works Department during 2023-2024 identifying challenges and solutions towards delivering energy independence and security by producing energy through renewable means in a way that builds resilience and reduces external risks.
The Energy Strategy and the prioritized actions identified in the Implementation Plan have been informed through the feedback received during the period of public consultation that was held and through discussion with the business community and other stakeholders.
It was agreed that semi-annual progress reports will be submitted to the Environment Strategy Program Board to facilitate oversight of delivery and review of the Strategy and Implementation Plan.
MLA Peter Biggs, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Public Infrastructure, said: “The Energy Strategy and Implementation Plan aim for the Falkland Islands to have energy that is reliable, affordable, and sustainable. We have already taken important early steps towards achieving this with the development of a new power station and the joint renewable energy project with British Forces South Atlantic Islands to purchase and install new wind turbines for Sand Bay (Phase Three) and Mare Harbor (Phase Two).
Achieving this vision for our future energy supply will ensure that we have increased energy resilience with less reliance on global energy markets. The Strategy and Implementation Plan are vital pieces of work, and I am delighted that they are now in place and that the relevant government departments can now progress towards delivering these aspirations”.
The Energy Strategy and Implementation Plan can be viewed via the following link: https://assembly.gov.fk/.../category/666-01-28-january-2025
Much as I would love to see our islands become 100% renewable, I know that can never happen.Posted 4 hours ago 0
No country in the world will ever become 100% renewable.
More so here on the islands as we near first oil extraction. Once tgat happens we will become dependent on the income from oil and therefore make it impossible to achieve the target set.
Ambitious plans by our leaders who will soon be facing a general election and right now are not the most favoured to carry us through the next four years, let alone the next twenty.
I simply cannot see our country stopping 100% fossil fuel use. While it all looks nice on paper, in practice it will be extremely hard to achieve. It would mean the complete stoppage of any imports that contained fossil fuel to make. Require all vehicles to become fully electric. This is not achievable given the remoteness of our islands internal working.
The local air service could not function on electricity alone.
This is all campaign talk for sure.
We can wish for many things, but making it happen will be the key. We are kidding ourselves.
I get what you are saying FF and you are probably right when you say no country will be 100% on renewables, however the islands have a great opportunity to get close too it, wind power and wave power are their to be tapped in to, it will be interesting to see how it pans out,Posted 2 hours ago 0