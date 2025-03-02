Welsh Guards 110th anniversary, “Cymru am Byth - Wales Forever”

The emblem of the Welsh Guards

The Welsh Guards have marked their 110th anniversary, proudly upholding their regimental motto Cymru am Byth - Wales Forever. Founded in 1915, the Welsh Guards have since become the country's senior infantry regiment, serving with distinction across the world.

Commemorating the milestone on social media, the regiment wrote: “We are 110 years old today. Since February 1915, the Welsh Guards have served with pride across the world.”

“We honor all who have worn the leek - past and present. Once a Guardsman, always a Guardsman.”

The regiment was established during the First World War under King George V, following a Royal Warrant issued by the Secretary of State for War, Earl Kitchener. It was the last of the British Army's five Foot Guards regiments to be formed.

The leek, a national emblem of Wales, was chosen as the regiment's cap badge, symbolizing its deep heritage.

Over the past century, the Welsh Guards have been deployed in numerous conflicts, including the Second World War, the Falklands War, the Iraq War and operations in Afghanistan under Operation Herrick.

The Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK also praised the regiment for its role in the Falklands conflict and marked its 110th anniversary by saying: “Wishing the Welsh Guards a very happy 110th birthday.

”From helping to liberate the Falklands in 1982 to your regular presence in the Islands today, the links between the Welsh Guards and the Falklands remain as strong as ever.”

Beyond the battlefield, the infanteers have played a crucial role in national emergencies, notably stepping in as firefighters during the 2002 strikes using the iconic Green Goddess fire engines.

Their legacy also extends to ceremonial duties. In May 2010, a detachment of Welsh Guards made history as the first British unit to march through Moscow during the 65th anniversary of VE Day.

The regiment celebrated its centenary in 2015, and as today marks 110 years of service, it continues to embody duty, honor and the enduring spirit of Wales.