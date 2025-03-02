Young Islanders represent the Falklands at international Youth Summit

FIGO Deputy Representative, Michael Betts, and Falkland Islands Junior Ambassadors, Benjamin Bahamonde Wastavino and Marvis Chipunza.

Two young Islanders have represented the Falklands at the UK Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) Youth Summit hosted by the Government of the British Virgin Islands at their London office, BVI House.

Benjamin Bahamonde Wastavino and Marvis Chipunza, both of whom are also Junior Ambassadors for the Falkland Islands, participated in the Youth Summit on behalf of the Falklands alongside Deputy Representative, Michael Betts, and representatives from Anguilla, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, Saint Helena and the Turks & Caicos Islands.

Chaired by Miss Malia Choucoutou, the youth representative from the BVI, this year’s UKOTA Youth Summit focused on issues such as education, equality, immigration, and migration.

Falkland Islands Government Junior Ambassador Marvis Chipunza said, “I was honoured to represent the Falkland Islands at this year’s UKOTA Youth Summit at BVI House in London. From topics such as education to LGBTQIA rights, young people across the UK Overseas Territories are very passionate about the issues facing our communities and this Youth Summit was a great opportunity to discuss our shared concerns and solutions in a friendly collaborative environment. I look forward to continue working closely with our friends from the Overseas Territories in order to progress making positive changes for young Falkland Islanders.”

Falkland Islands Government Deputy Representative Michael Betts added, “Our two Junior Ambassadors, Marvis and Benjamin, have done a wonderful job in representing the Falkland Islands. Although this is just the second UKOTA Youth Summit, its significance in empowering and connecting future leaders with their peers from other UK Overseas Territories plays a key role in strengthening the strong bonds within the wider Overseas Territories family.”