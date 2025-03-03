Brazilian production wins Oscar for Best Picture in Foreign Language

Walter Salles during his acceptance speech

Brazilians celebrated it as if it was another football title when Walter Salles' “Ainda Estou Aqui” (“I'm Still Here”) won the Oscar for Best Film in a Foreign Language. It was the first time a production from the South American country received such an accolade. The movie tells the story of a family during Brazil's military dictatorship (1964-1985).

The announcement by actress Penelope Cruz sparked celebrations nationwide. Carnival dancers stopped their marches to echo the good news showing signs of “dictatorship never again”.

President Luis Inacio “Lula” Da Silva expressed pride in Brazilian cinema and democracy. Sunday was a day to “feel even more proud to be Brazilian,” Lula said, while former President Dilma Rousseff welcomed the recognition of Brazilian culture.

The film has been a box-office success in Brazil and has reopened debates on addressing crimes committed during the dictatorship. Salles is known for his subtle treatment of Brazil's social issues, and his work has now received international acclaim.

Lula praised actress Fernanda Torres for portraying the movie's leading character, Eunice Paiva, who searches for her missing relative. “And to all those involved in this extraordinary work that showed Brazil and the world the importance of the struggle against authoritarianism. Congratulations! Long live Brazilian cinema. Long live 'Ainda estou aqui',” Lula underscored.

This is “a historic international victory that honors those who left and reveres those who are still here, defending democracy and fighting fascism,” Rousseff stressed.

Torres was also nominated for best actress, but the statuette went to Anora's Mikey Madison. That movie also won Best Picture.

In his acceptance speech, Salles highlighted the figure of Eunice Paiva, a lawyer and a symbol of the struggle against military oppression. “Such a great honor. This goes to a woman who suffered such a great loss. This award goes to her, Eunice Paiva, and to the extraordinary women who brought them to life, Fernanda Torres and Fernanda Montenegro,” the filmmaker pointed out.

Brazil had been nominated on four previous occasions for this prize (The Promise Payer - 1963), The Quatrilho - 1996, What's This, Comrade? - 1998, and Central Brazil - 1999.