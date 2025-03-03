Europe steps in behind Zelensky after Trump's withdrawal

3rd Monday, March 2025 - 09:43 UTC Full article

After Friday's diplomatic setback at the White House, Zelensky found in London some support from European leaders (Pic REUTERS)

After being ejected from the White House last Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky found support for his cause in a European Summit in London, where British Prime Minister Keir Starmer picked up the baton Donald Trump dropped. Other regional leaders followed suit.

The continent stands before “a once-in-a-generation moment for the security of Europe,” Starmer said. “I hope you know that we will all be with you and with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes. All of us around this table,” he underlined before visiting leaders from France, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Sweden, and Turkey. “This is not a moment for more talk. It's time to act,” Starmer stressed.

”We agreed that the UK, along with France, and maybe one or two other (countries), will work with Ukraine on a plan for a cessation of fighting, and then we will discuss that plan with the United States,“ Starmer told the BBC earlier Sunday.

Starmer said he was ready to ”back with troops on the ground and planes in the air“ the defense of the European country invaded by Russia in February 2022 and that he wanted to put together a ”coalition of the willing.“

However, Zelensky now admitted he was open to signing the minerals deal the Republican ruler had pushed for in compensation for the military aid provided to fence off Vladimir Putin's Russian troops. “The agreement that’s on the table will be signed if the parties are ready,” Zelensky told reporters in London.

Zelensky insisted that Ukraine remained constructive and committed to continuing past policies.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for rearming Ukraine and Europe, emphasizing the need for increased defense spending and preparation for future challenges. She plans to present a comprehensive rearmament strategy at the upcoming EU defense summit on March 6.

Zelensky also met one-on-one with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. ”The meeting reaffirmed Italy's support for Ukraine and its people, as well as the commitment, with its European, Western and American partners, to build a lasting and just peace, which guarantees a future of sovereignty, security and freedom for Ukraine,“ the Italian government said in a statement.

”We are all very committed to a goal that we want to achieve, which is a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. I think it is very, very important that we avoid the risk of the West becoming divided.“ Meloni also pointed out.

”The summit in London was dedicated to Ukraine and our shared European future. We feel strong support for Ukraine, for our people - both soldiers and civilians - and our independence,“ Zelensky wrote on X.

”Together, we are working in Europe to establish a solid foundation for cooperation with the United States in pursuit of true peace and guaranteed security. Europe's unity is at an exceptionally high level, one that has not been seen in a long time. We are discussing with our partners security guarantees and the conditions for a just peace for Ukraine,“ he added.

”A series of important meetings and decisions are being prepared for the near future,“ he also pointed out while noting that ”I am grateful to all our friends and partners for their efforts in bringing about a stable and guaranteed peace in Ukraine. Joint strength can protect our future.”

On Saturday, the UK already announced a loan of nearly US$ 3 billion to bolster Ukraine's military might to be repaid with profits sanctioned from Russian sovereign assets, the British Treasury said.

See: Zelensky's appearance at the Oval Office ends in acrimonious dismissal