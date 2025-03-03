Falkland Islands student addresses UK Youth Parliament on education

Stanley Betts spoke about the funding and opportunities provided by the Falkland Islands Government for young Islanders pursuing further education abroad

A student from the Falkland Islands brought the issue of post-16 education to the UK House of Commons during the 2025 session of the UK Youth Parliament on February 28.

Stanley Betts, a Falkland Islander currently studying A-levels at Chichester College, spoke about the funding and opportunities provided by the Falkland Islands Government for young Islanders pursuing further education abroad. He shared his personal experience studying in the UK and expressed his hope that the Falklands' approach to post-16 education could serve as a model for other UK Overseas Territories.

Betts was among 10 representatives from the UK Overseas Territories invited to the annual gathering by the Speaker of the House of Commons, The Rt. Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP.

“From the Pitcairn Islands in the Southern Pacific Ocean to the British Indian Ocean Territory almost 10,000 miles away, the British Overseas Territories all have one thing in common – they are British,” said Sir Lindsay Hoyle. “That is why it is so important we give young people from the OTs a platform on which to speak about the issues that affect them – and for us to hear about them.”

Key topics discussed during the session included climate change, limited learning resources, and a lack of educational opportunities in the territories.

Reflecting on his speech, Betts said, “I was very pleased to represent the Falkland Islands in speaking at the UK Youth Parliament held in the House of Commons. I am passionate about education and I was delighted to share my own experience as a young Falkland Islander studying in the UK. I very much hope that my contribution today will help to inspire other UK Overseas Territories to adopt the Falklands’ approach to education in supporting their students to the fullest extent.”

The UK Youth Parliament provides a platform for young people to engage with key issues and influence discussions on policies that affect their communities.