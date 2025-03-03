Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, March 3rd 2025 - 22:22 UTC

 

 

Falklands, Gurkhas will be involved in blank fire exercise Cape Kukri II

Monday, March 3rd 2025 - 09:11 UTC
Full article 0 comments
The exercise will take place on Onion Range, around MPC and on Stanley Common. The exercise will take place on Onion Range, around MPC and on Stanley Common.

Starting on Monday March 03 and until 07 March, the RIC (Roulement Infantry Company) stationed at MPC in the Falkland Islands will be conducting Exercise Cape Kukri II.

Ex Cape Kukri II is a large-scale blank fire exercise which is the culmination of the 2RGR’s (Royal Gurkha Rifles) training whilst deployed in the Falkland Islands.

The exercise will take place on Onion Range, around MPC and on Stanley Common.

Troops will be exercising on Stanley Common between 04 – 07 March, focusing their activities around Mt. Challenger, Mt Harriet and Mt Tumbledown.

BFSAI are warning that blank firing is expected throughout, including at night.

Categories: Politics, Falkland Islands.
Tags: British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI), Mount Pleasant Complex MPC.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

 

 