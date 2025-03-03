Orsi and Steinmeier underscore Mercosur-EU deal

“For us in Germany, Uruguay is a particularly reliable partner,” Steinmeir underlined

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi held a one-on-one talk with his German colleague Frank-Walter Steinmeier, at the Estévez Palace in Montevideo. Both leaders agreed on the importance of ratifying the trade agreement between the South American Common Market (Mercosur) and the European Union (EU).

Orsi underlined that such an understanding would be a priority for Uruguay's foreign policy, while Steinmeier replied by underscoring the agreement's economic and geopolitical importance by creating duty-free trade zones with over 715 million inhabitants.

The Broad Front (Frente Amplio - FA) leader insisted Steinmeier's presence was a “signal” proving ”the importance of concluding quickly and successfully the signing of the agreement between Mercosur (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Bolivia and Uruguay) and the EU.“

However, on the other side of the River Plate and not attending Orsi's inauguration, was Argentina's Javier Milei, recalling that he would not hesitate to drop out of Mercosur in exchange for free trade with the United States.

The association agreement between the EU and Mercosur constitutes ”an important economic and geopolitical milestone,“ said Steinmeier. ”Germany advocates the early entry into force of the agreement,“ he added. ”We want and need the agreement with Mercosur,“ he further noted. ”With the agreement, one of the world's largest free trade zones with more than 715 million inhabitants will be created,“ he reckoned

”Mercosur and the EU believe in an international order based on rules, respect for international law, territorial integrity of states, human rights and sustainable development. That is what we defend with this agreement,” said Orsi.