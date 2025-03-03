US not interested in FTA with Argentina, Latin American Envoy says

People close to Trump lost money in the $LIBRA swindle; hence, Milei should better forget about any help from the White House, Claver-Carone hinted

Former Inter American Development Bank (IDB) President Mauricio Claver-Carone, now Us State Department envoy for Latin American Affairs, said during the weekend that President Donald Trump's administration was not after any new Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which might be disappointing to Argentina's Javier Milei who announced he was willing to leave Mercosur to achieve just that.

“I think President Trump has been very clear: we are not looking for new free trade agreements, what we want are fair and equitable trade agreements, and in that sense we would like to work with Argentina,” Claver Carone pointed out. “Free trade agreements as they were known in the 1990s are already at an end,” he also underscored. “An investment promotion agreement is much more feasible than a free trade agreement.”

However, he reckoned things were not going to be easy between Buenos Aires and Washington after the $LIBRA cryptofiasco involving Milei directly as well as some members of his inner circle. Many American citizens were hit by the swindle, and there will be lawsuits, Claver-Carone noted while suggesting that Milei should improve his advisory team to avoid unnecessary mistakes. The US official, who was sacked as IDB chief over an alleged sex scandal, has not been on good terms since then with Argentine Cabinet Chief Guilermo Francos, who at that time was the South American country's IDB board member.

“There were hundreds, if not thousands, who lost millions of dollars, and some of the president's advisors are involved,” Claver-Carone told CNN, which made it clear that the White House is not particularly keen on helping Milei. The $LIBRA scandal is “a complex issue,” he added. And things might get rougher, depending on what the FBI may find.

Meanwhile, Argentine opposition leader and former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner echoed Claver-Carone's remarks: “Did you hear him Claver-Carone, Trump's official for Latin America, saying that they have to investigate because there are advisors to President Milei and thousands of defrauded people living in the US? Mamita...,” she wrote on social media.