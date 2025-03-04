Milei planning tour of Israel later this month

There are rumors that Milei might announce the shifting of the Argentine Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem during this tour

Argentine President Javier Milei's trip to Israel on March 23 will further consolidate the alliance between the two countries. During his four-day visit, Milei will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the fight against terrorism, anti-Semitism, and discrimination,

In addition to meeting with President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, participating in diplomatic activities, and giving a speech in the Knesset (Parliament).

Making up the Libertarian leader's entourage will be Presidential Secretary and sister Karina Milei and Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein. They will be joined by Argentina's Ambassador to Israel, Axel Wahnish.

Regarding his country's diplomatic mission, Milei is expected to announce that Buenos Aires will be moving it to Jerusalem, thus following in the footsteps of Presidents Donald Trump of the United States and Paraguay's Santiago Peña, among others.

Milei, who was recently awarded the “Jewish Nobel Prize” by the Genesis Prize Foundation for his strong support of Israel, is expected to strengthen his alliance with Netanyahu, who thanked him for decreeing two days of mourning in Argentina following the murder under Hamas captivity of the Argentine national Shiri Bibas and her two children Ariel and Kfir Bibas. “It should serve as an inspiration to all leaders of the civilized world. I hope to welcome him to Israel soon,” Netanyahu wrote then on X.

Although no official agenda has been yet released, it is speculated that Milei could be given his award during this tour.

Other sources in Buenos Aires mentioned the possibility that a square in Tel Aviv be named after Argentina.

Milei's absence on March 24 would leave it up to Vice President Victoria Villarruel to preside over the Truth and Memory Day events. The national holiday was created to remember those tortured and killed during the military regime starting on March 24, 1976. Villarruel's father was an Army officer back then, and her sympathizing with the victims of terrorism over those of the military heralds possible incidents.