Trudeau rushes over to London to discuss Trump with King Charles III

4th Tuesday, March 2025 - 10:18 UTC Full article

Trudeau admitted “matters of importance to Canada and to Canadians” were to be reviewed, but no further official information was released

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Britain to discuss with King Charles III at Sandringham Estate the ongoing crisis with US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly insisted on annexing the North American territory, in addition to slapping 25% tariffs effective Tuesday.

Monday's meeting between Canada's Heads of State and Government followed an emergency defense summit on Ukraine, where British Prime Minister Keir Starmer assured Trudeau of strong support for Canada.

While Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada become the 51st state to avoid tariffs, Canadian leaders have firmly rejected the idea. On the other hand, King Charles has remained politically neutral on the issue despite pressure from Canadian politicians to take a stand.

Royal officials disclosed no details regarding the talks. Trudeau said on Sunday that “nothing seems more important to Canadians right now than standing up for our sovereignty and our independence as a nation.” He also admitted that “matters of importance to Canada and to Canadians” were to be reviewed.

The king's meeting with Trudeau took place just a day after engaging in conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to whom he showed the United Kingdom's solidarity in the face of the Russian invasion, coupled with Trump's decision to place all aid on pause.

Meanwhile, Starmer said he had spoken with Trudeau over the weekend and was ”able to assure him of our strong support for Canada,” as the monarch has invited Trump over for a state visit, with Starmer himself delivering that invitation in Washington last week.

In Starmer's view, it was an “unprecedented” honor for Trump, who has already been given the royal treatment by Queen Elizabeth II during his first term.

Trump has repeatedly referred to Trudeau as “governor,” saying “amazing things would happen to Canada” should it become part of the United States.