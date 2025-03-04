Trump says he would look into signing FTA with Argentina

4th Tuesday, March 2025 - 10:55 UTC Full article

Milei resurrected Argentina from oblivion, Trump argued

Just hoours after US Special Envoy for Latin America Mauricio Claver-Carone said his country was not interested ina Free Trade (FTA) with Argentina and that President Javier Milei should pick his advisors better, US President Donald Trump said the Libertarian was “a great leader” and admitted he could “look into” a commerce arrangement.

Trump made those remarks during a press conference at the White House following a meeting at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Milei has even suggested Argentina might need to make its participation in Mercosur more flexible or leave the bloc altogether to achieve this.

The initiative seeks to boost exports, increase US investments in the country, and potentially access technology transfer.

On the other hand, Mercosur regulations require member countries to negotiate trade agreements jointly. Hence Milei's repeated announcements that, if he was made to choose between his neighbors and Washington, he would prefer the latter.

Milei also underscored how Mercosur was beneficial for Brazil's rich industries but not as positive for the rest of the alliance's partners. In his opening speech before the Legislative Assembly on March 1, Milei said: “Our first objective will be to push during the next year for a free trade agreement with the US, the agreement that should have happened 19 years ago.”

“Imagine what we would have grown in those two decades if we had traded with the first world power”, he added before a half-full Parliament.

“Argentina wants to be the first country in the world to join this reciprocal agreement requested by the Trump administration in trade matters. In fact, if we were not restricted by Mercosur, Argentina would be working on a free trade agreement with the United States.” Milei said during the Coonservative gathering in Washington last week.

“I would consider anything. I think he is a great leader. He is doing a great job, he is doing a fantastic job. He resurrected the country from oblivion”, Trump said about Milei.

Last year, Argentine exports to the United States amounted to US$ 6.454 billion, and imports reached US$ 6.226 billion, for a surplus of only US$ 228 million.