BAS invites to the Cambridge Festival, “Join us for an Antarctic Adventure”

5th Wednesday, March 2025 - 09:55 UTC Full article

Come along to ‘Antarctic Adventure – Explore the Frozen Frontier’ – a talk aimed at anyone over 7 years old by British Antarctic Survey (BAS) polar scientist Kate Hendry and marine biologist Dr. Helen Scales.

Dive into an amazing Antarctic adventure to one of the most remote and challenging environments on Earth. Kate and Helen will show you how science is done around the icy continent of Antarctica. You’ll get the chance to discover incredible wildlife, help build an Antarctic food web, study giant sea spiders, listen to singing seals and find out why Antarctica is so important for the rest of the planet.

The talk is free to attend and aimed at ages 7 + – We look forward to seeing you there!

This talk is part of Cambridge Festival 2025 which takes place from 19 March to 4 April. The festival will run a series of events highlighting world-leading research happening at Cambridge. For a full round of events please visit the Cambridge Festival website.