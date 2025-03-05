Falklands, Register of Electors to vote and to access the Travel Credit Scheme

The Electoral Form V MUST be completed by all households with the names of persons eligible for registration as an elector.

In anticipation of the coming November general election, all households in the Falkland Islands, on Monday 17 March 2025 should receive a Form V “Request for information from householders” in the post. If your household does not receive one or if you require any advice on how to complete the form, please contact the Registration Officer on 27271 or by email registrargeneral@townhall.gov.fk.

The form will also be available on www.falklands.gov.fk/registry/



The Electoral Form V MUST be completed with the names of persons eligible for registration as an elector. Please see the accompanying guidance notes included with the Form V about eligibility and residence.

Please ensure that the form is dated, signed, and witnessed by one of those listed on page 2 of the form (see note 5 in the guidance notes attached to the form). Any forms received that are not completed correctly will be rejected and returned. The returned form will need to be completed and resubmitted to the Registration Officer before the deadline to ensure your name remains on the Register of Electors.

The form needs to be completed and returned to the Registration Officer no later than Tuesday 15 April 2025. Your name will be removed from the Register if a form containing your name has not been returned by this date.

This year there is a General Election and you will need to be registered in order to be able to vote.

Travel Credit Scheme



Likewise please note that under the Travel Credit Scheme legislation, one of the principal qualification conditions for registration under the scheme for those who are 18 years or over are their registration in the Register of Electors.

Please be aware that if you are 18 years or over but are not registered in the Register of Electors to be published next May, your claim under the Travel Credit Scheme will be suspended. Similarly if you have previously been removed from the Register of Electors your Travel Credit Scheme account may currently be suspended. If you are concerned that your account may be suspended or have any queries regarding the Travel credit Scheme please contact the scheme administrator on travelcreditscheme@sec.gov.fk

If you require any further assistance with any of the above, please contact the Registration Officer on 27271 or registrargeneral@townhall.gov.fk.