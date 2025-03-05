Falklands, Town Hall car park and junction closures for the Stanley Marathon

The Standard Chartered Bank Stanley Marathon, in the Falkland Islands is the most southerly AIMS-certified marathon.

On your marks for the world’s most southerly marathon, of all places in the Falkland Islands next Sunday 9 March. For a real challenge don your running shoes for the world’s most southerly AIMS-certified marathon. The Standard Chartered Bank Stanley Marathon, now in its fifteenth year, is widely regarded as one of the most challenging marathon courses, but participants are rewarded with magnificent views around the Islands’ capital, Stanley.

With the coming event, the Royal Falkland Islands Police would like to inform the public that from 2pm on Saturday 08 March until 4pm on Sunday 09 March the Town Hall car park will be closed to facilitate The Stanley Marathon.

On Sunday 09 March from 10:00am until 12:00pm there will be a number of junction closures leading onto Ross Road to allow the family fun run to take place safely to mitigate the risk of any accidents on the road. Closed junctions will be:

• Villiers Street

• Dean Street

• Philomel Street/Crozier junction

• Hebe Street

• Snake Hill

On Sunday 09 March drivers are reminded to take extra care when driving around Stanley due to the marathon participants using the road.