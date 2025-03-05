Russian model Irina Shayk keeps heads turning at Rio's Carnival

5th Wednesday, March 2025 - 09:00 UTC Full article

For Irina, this was a challenge unlike any runway

Rio de Janeiro's Carnival is an annual event for many. But for 39-year-old Russian model Irina Shayk, it was her first. She made a stunning debut on Monday, dressed in a spectacular rhinestone costume, as the guest of honor for the samba school Beija-Flor de Nilópolis, one of the most awarded schools in town.

She kept turning heads during the tribute to legendary Carnival director Laíla. Held at the Sambódromo Marquês de Sapucaí, the event saw Shayk expressing her excitement and feeling at home in Brazil, celebrating culture, love, and unity. Her costume, designed by Henry Filho, featured blue rhinestones, embodying the “more is more” philosophy.

Although she had been in the South American country before, the former romantic partner of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo added her touch of glamour to the event. Her presence was a historic moment both for her and for Carnival lovers.

“It's the most exciting catwalk I've ever paraded on. We are here to celebrate culture, love, and unity,” she told local media. I feel at home here,” she added.

Still feeling a bit foreign in this environment, the Russian model kept her look under wraps, covering herself with a gray blazer, until it was time for the presentation. In contrast, the other participants displayed their costumes proudly.

Shayk's outfit combined vibrant colors, crystals, and feathers that highlighted her figure and contributed a glimpse of elegance. Every detail was designed to honor the Carnival tradition and Beija-Flor's identity.

The 75,000-capacity Sambodrome, designed by the laureate architect Oscar Niemeyer and inaugurated in 1984, became the perfect stage for actor Bradley Cooper's ex-partner. Irina walked confidently surrounded by musicians as the crowds agreed that Carnival unites cultures and celebrities.

Born Irina Valeryevna Shaiklislamova (Russian: Ирина Валерьевна Шайхлисламова; Yemanzhelinsk, on Jan. 6, 1986), known as Irina Shayk, is a Russian model known for her work in Sports Illustrated magazine since 2007 and being the cover of it in 2011, as well as numerous campaigns for designers and commercial firms.

Founded in 1948, Beija-Flor is one of the most awarded samba schools in Rio de Janeiro, with 14 championship titles, and the third most successful school in the history of the Rio Carnival. Its parade for the 2025 edition was titled Laíla de Todos os Santos, Laíla de Todos os Sambas (“Laíla of All Saints, Laíla of All Sambas”), a tribute to the legendary Carnival director Laíla, whose invaluable contributions shaped the school and left an indelible mark on Brazilian culture.

Just hours before going on stage, she posted a picture of herself on social media: “I come with humility to be part of the parade tonight.... Nervous and excited, Brazil, I love you! Thank you for the warm welcome. What a great opportunity to be here, celebrating life and love!”