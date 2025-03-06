Rio de Janeiro Carnival: Hotel occupancy surpasses 95%

Rio’s Carnival has grown into a billion-dollar industry

HotéisRIO, the Cidade Maravilhosa's hotel owners' association, forecast that hotel occupancy during this year's Carnival festivities reached 95.51%, a substantial increase from last year's 80.18%, presumably due to Carnival taking place in March this year, which lures more visitors to the city, Agencia Brasil reported. The survey covers the period from March 1 to 4 as Rio’s Carnival has grown into a billion-dollar industry.

The city center, where the samba school parades take place and numerous Carnival groups perform, is the most popular area. It is followed by neighborhoods in the South Zone and Barra da Tijuca in the West Zone, where the beaches share the spotlight with Carnival group performances.

Rio City authorities expect to generate R$ 5.7 billion (US$ 930.31 million), based on calculations from the Municipal Secretariat for Economic Development, the João Goulart Foundation, and Riotur, the public company responsible for promoting tourism in the city.

An estimated 8 million revelers are expected to attend various Carnival events, including associations’ performances, dance parties, and parades. Including the pre-Carnival period and the Saturday following the festivities (March 8), the city will host 457 authorized associations’ performances.

According to Brazil’s National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services, and Tourism (CNC), Carnival is expected to generate BRL 12.03 billion in revenue nationwide, marking a 2.1% increase compared to the same period last year, excluding inflation.

The Rio de Janeiro Carnival is a massive economic powerhouse, significantly impacting both the local and national economy of Brazil.

The Carnival creates over 50,000 direct and indirect jobs annually, ranging from roles in samba schools (costume designers, dancers, musicians) to positions in hospitality, security, transportation, and street vending. The Sambadrome parades alone, held at the Marquês de Sapucaí, draw around 120,000 spectators across multiple nights, with tickets—sold out months in advance—ranging from US$ 14 to nearly US$ 1,000 depending on seating and exclusivity. This generates significant revenue, though exact ticket sales figures for 2025 are not yet finalized.

Restaurants, bars, and retail see a surge, with street vendors like those in the Saara market doubling their usual income selling costumes and accessories. Major brands, such as Ambev (sponsoring 130 street parties) and iFood, invest heavily.

Beyond Rio, the Carnival’s economic ripple effect touches other Brazilian cities, with a combined impact across São Paulo, Rio, Recife, and Salvador.