Trump gives Hamas last warning before “hell”

6th Thursday, March 2025 - 10:44 UTC Full article

Leave Gaza while you still have a chance, Trump told Hamas

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday sent an ultimatum to the terrorist organization Hamas to release all hostages or face hell. “'Shalom Hamas' means hello and goodbye. You have a choice,” he stressed, meaning he was done talking. The Republican leader also stressed he was sending Israel “everything it needs to finish the job” in Gaza

The United States and Hamas have held talks in Doha (Qatar). White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump has authorized his envoys to “talk to anyone,” including Egyptian and Qatari intermediaries. It was Washington's first direct contact with the pro-Palestinian group since the State Department designated it a foreign terrorist organization in 1997. “This is your last warning!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to Israeli sources, 24 hostages are believed to still be alive, including US national Edan Alexander, while the bodies of at least 35 others are still in Gaza.

“'Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted! I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don't do as I say,” Trump insisted.

“I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!” he further noted.

According to a Hamas spokesperson quoted by CNN, “these threats complicate matters regarding ceasefire agreement and encourage the occupation government not to implement the agreement.”

In this scenario, the current Israel-Hamas ceasefire remains uncertain.