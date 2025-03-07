Falklands’ flag and Union Jack at half-mast to mark funeral of ex MLA Ian Hansen

7th Friday, March 2025 - 10:49 UTC Full article

At Government House, the Union Jack also flew to mark the funeral of Ian Hansen



This Thursday March 6th, the Falkland Islands flag and the Union Jack flew at half-mast in remembrance of the former Member of the elected Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, Ian Hansen whose funeral took place today.

The Falkland Islands flag flew at half-mast at the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly Office, Gilbert House, while the Union Jack similarly at Government House, as mark of respect to the late Ian Hansen.

Mr Hansen was first elected as a Member of the Legislative Council via by-election on 6 November 2003 following the resignation of Mr Phillip Miller MBE and served until 2009. Mr Hansen was returned in a by-election again on 15 December 2011 when Mr Luxton resigned, and remained a Member of the Legislative Assembly as a representative for the Camp Constituency until his resignation in July 2023.

Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Leona Roberts: “Ian committed many years of his life to serving our community. His love for the Falklands, and Camp in particular, was abundantly clear, whether he was representing the Islands internationally or at home. Members and staff at Gilbert House were deeply saddened to hear of Ian’s death and wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to all of his family and friends.”