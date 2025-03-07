How Shackleton’s Endurance was found, Falklands Maritime Heritage

In 2022, Ernest Shackleton’s ship, the Endurance, was discovered at the bottom of the Weddell Sea in Antarctica. Now 3D scans show the legendary shipwreck in extraordinary detail.

Celebrating the 3rd anniversary of finding Endurance, the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust has released for the first time an animated film of the full route of the Endurance22 team from the start of their search in Cape Town to finding it in the Weddell Sea, with input from Falkland Islander Mensun Bound’s daily diaries

Three years ago today (March 6th.), Falklands Maritime Heritage made history by discovering Shackleton’s Endurance. Now, for the first time, you can follow the entire 18-day search that led the team to her.

FMHT's new website feature takes you inside the expedition, showing how we found one of history’s greatest lost ships.

A Journey Into the Past

In 2022, the world watched as one of the most legendary shipwrecks in history was located at the bottom of the Weddell Sea. The Endurance, the ship of famed polar explorer Ernest Shackleton, had been lost for 107 years after being crushed by ice and sinking during the ill-fated 1914 Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition.

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust led the ambitious search, assembling a team of 60 marine archaeologists, engineers, and scientists. Headed by Mensun Bound, a Falklands-born marine archaeologist, the team braved some of the harshest conditions on Earth to locate and document the wreckage.

Unveiling Endurance in Unprecedented Detail

Upon discovery, the team filmed and mapped the wreck with cutting-edge technology, capturing high-resolution footage of the ship and its surrounding debris field. Now, an astonishing 3D scan, composed of 25,000 images, reveals the Endurance in unparalleled detail, bringing history to life in a way never before seen.

The new scan captures minute details of the vessel: dishes used by Shackleton's crew scattered across the seafloor, a single boot tangled in collapsed rigging, and even the star-patterned flooring of the ship's interior. The documentary Endurance: The Hunt for Shackleton's Ice Ship, airing on National Geographic in November, will delve deeper into both Shackleton's expedition and the extraordinary search for his lost ship.

A Ship Almost Frozen in Time

Despite being submerged 3,000 meters beneath the ocean's surface for over a century, the Endurance remains in remarkable condition. The icy waters of Antarctica have preserved much of the wooden vessel, preventing decay and keeping many features intact. Classified as a protected monument under the International Antarctic Treaty, the ship cannot be disturbed or salvaged, ensuring its legacy remains untouched.

The Legacy of Shackleton and His Crew

The story of Shackleton’s leadership and his crew's survival remains one of the greatest tales of human endurance. Their initial mission was to complete the first crossing of Antarctica, but the expedition quickly turned into a desperate fight for survival. Trapped in the ice for 10 months, the Endurance finally succumbed to the relentless pressure and sank, forcing the crew to embark on an extraordinary escape.

Using lifeboats, the men reached the desolate shores of Elephant Island in April 1916. Knowing that no rescue would come, Shackleton and five crew members undertook an audacious 1,200-kilometer voyage across the treacherous Southern Ocean in a small lifeboat. Upon reaching South Georgia Island, they had to traverse its mountainous, glaciated interior to reach a whaling station. It took another four months to arrange a successful rescue mission for the remaining men on Elephant Island.

Astonishingly, all 28 members of Shackleton’s crew survived the ordeal, cementing their place in history as one of the most resilient teams of explorers ever assembled.

A Milestone in Maritime Archaeology

The discovery of the Endurance stands as a monumental achievement in maritime archaeology and exploration. FMHT’s commitment to preserving and sharing this history ensures that the story of Shackleton and his crew continues to inspire future generations.

“This is just the beginning!” the Trust emphasized. “We will continue updating this feature with more data, imagery, and insights over time — so stay tuned.”

Through advanced technology, extensive research, and relentless determination, the Endurance22 expedition has reignited global fascination with Shackleton’s legacy. The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust remains dedicated to uncovering, preserving, and sharing maritime history, ensuring that this extraordinary tale of survival and exploration endures for generations to come.