Unprecedented storm hits Argentine city of Bahía Blanca

7th Friday, March 2025 - 19:28 UTC Full article

The 220 mm of water was the harshest rain Bahía Blanca has ever faced

The City of Bahía Blanca, in the Argentine Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 570 km south of the country's capital, was struck by a record-setting rainfall way worse than the historic 167.6 mm recorded in 1933.

“Due to the climatic emergency and in order to protect the safety of the neighbors, the Municipality of Bahía Blanca has ordered the absolute cessation of all activities until further notice,” Bahía Blanca's City Hall said in a statement.

The intense rain, starting at around 4 am, quickly amounted to 250mm, causing severe flooding, which resulted in the evacuation of at least 40 families, with numbers expected to rise. Some of the evacuees included babies at a neonatal hospital ward, among other victims. In addition, schools were closed and there was no public transport. Even the airport was shut down due to the weather as City Hall authorities ordered all activities suspended while urging the citizenry to stay at their homes and avoid travel or loose cables.

”I am in charge of the operation in coordination with the Province of Buenos Aires and Bahía Blanca. From minute zero, we constituted the Unified Command and deployed the PNA (Coast Guard), GNA (Border Guard), and the USAR brigade of the PFA (Federal Police).“ Security Minister Patricia Bullrich posted on social media.

”The Red Alert continues until noon. We are firm, working tirelessly to assist, contain, and protect every neighbor in this disaster,” she added.

Argentina's National Meteorological Service (SMN) had issued an orange alert, with more rain (50-100 mm) expected. Evacuation centers were set up, and the Armed Forces deployed vehicles and boats to the affected areas.

Defense Minister Luis Petri had to cancel other engagements to oversee the relief operations alongside Bahía Blanca Mayor Federico Susbielles and the National System for Integral Risk Management (SINAGIR). The Defense Ministry also admitted the phenomenon hit Punta Alta, where the strategic Puerto Belgrano Naval Base is located.

According to the 2022 census, Bahía Blanca had a population of 336,574, due to which it would rank 9th or 10th in population and 6th or 7th in size nationwide, depending on the definition of the metro area. The city of Bahía Blanca itself has an urban area of roughly 223 square kilometers, while the Bahía Blanca Partido (county) covers about 2,300 square kilometers. However, partido metrics are hardly used for city rankings, as they include non-urban land.

Friday's storm was heading later for Mar del Plata, a much larger city, with the SMN forecasting strong winds, hail, and heavy rainfall (over 100 mm). In this scenario, city authorities have suspended classes, mass events, and sports activities starting Friday afternoon. Security Secretary Rodrigo Gonçalves urged residents to avoid driving, secure outdoor objects, and stay indoors. Restaurants and bars were also advised to take precautions.