At least ten killed in Bahía Blanca heavy storm

8th Saturday, March 2025 - 10:59 UTC Full article

More dead people might be found Saturday when the water levels subside

The heavy rain and severe flooding hitting the Argentine city of Bahía Blanca Friday resulted in at least ten deaths, with authorities warning that more victims may be discovered as water levels recede. The storm, which dumped 400 millimeters of water in eight hours, has left parts of the city under two meters of water, forcing the evacuation of 1,321 people to 15 rescue centers.

“We know of ten people dead, and we know that there will be more,” Buenos Aires Province Security Minister Javier Alonso told C5N TV.

The national government has deployed 120 troops, military vehicles, and a field hospital to assist with rescue operations while allocating some US$ 9.2 million in aid.

President Javier Milei is closely monitoring the situation, and public transport, the airport, and some health services have been suspended due to the crisis.

The storm was to move toward Mar del Plata and the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA), with heavy rainfall continuing to pose a threat to the region.

This disaster follows a destructive windstorm in December 2023 that killed 13 people in the same city. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and have restricted electricity in some areas for safety.

Given the lack of electricity and communications, authorities created a registry of missing people, in addition to a patrol system with security forces to document the requests for help. ”What we are doing is to assist, wait for the water to go down, and by tomorrow (Saturday), the storm will be over,” Alonso also pointed out.

Public transport was suspended, and the City Hall urged residents to avoid leaving their homes. The local airport was closed due to flooding affecting the terminal and the runway, as well as some access roads to the city.