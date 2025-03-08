Falklands Legislative Assembly marks International Women’s Day

8th Saturday, March 2025 - 13:23 UTC Full article

Falklands elected Legislative Assembly, the Islands autonomous government, has two women among its eight members, MLA Teslyn Barkman and MLA Leona Roberts (Pic FB)

Saturday the 8th of March will be International Women’s Day, The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly takes the opportunity to celebrate and thank all the women and girls of our community. International Women’s Day provides a dedicated occasion reflect on the fact throughout our history women have played a vital role in the development of our community, culture, and society - and serves to celebrate the progress which has been made towards equality for women, and to remind one another that there is still progress to be made towards an equal society for all.

The official theme of International Women’s Day this year is to ‘Accelerate Action’ for gender equality. In honour of this we aim to better understand the climate for women in the Falklands so that we can understand how to make the Falklands a better place for future generations of women.

As part of this year’s celebrations, in the past two weeks the Legislative Assembly invited members of the public to nominate the Falklands women who have inspired them. We hope to celebrate these nominees, as well as inviting a number to attend a group conversation with MLA Teslyn Barkman and MLA Leona Roberts to discuss what challenges women face in the Falklands today, and to identify what steps can be taken towards combatting these issues.

MLA Leona Roberts, Chair of the Legislative Assembly, spoke about International Women’s Day: “Across the world we’re seeing a shift away from the previous trajectory towards gender equality, and while we can hope that this isn’t the case in the Falklands, it is important that we better understand where we are in our journey towards equality—and what we can do for our next steps.”

MLA Teslyn Barkman said, “we were pleased to receive nominations for inspirational women from across generations, and with a reflection of our diverse and exciting community. We believe that through listening to and empowering our people we can ensure that the rights, freedoms, and wellbeing of women and girls grows only more secure in the Falklands for generations to come.”

The Legislative Assembly plans to share more on the findings of these discussions, and a summary of the events surrounding Women’s Day, in the coming weeks.