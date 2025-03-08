Falklands Legislative Assembly marks International Women’s Day

Falklands elected Legislative Assembly, the Islands autonomous government, has two women among its eight members, MLA Teslyn Barkman and MLA Leona Roberts (Pic FB)

As the world marks International Women’s Day on March 8, the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly has taken the opportunity to celebrate and recognize the contributions of women and girls within the community.

This year’s theme, “Accelerate Action”, calls for continued efforts to advance gender equality. In line with this, the Legislative Assembly has been gathering insights to better understand the challenges faced by women in the Falklands and explore ways to improve opportunities for future generations.

In the past two weeks, members of the public were invited to nominate inspirational women who have made a difference in the community. Some of these nominees will participate in a group conversation with MLA Teslyn Barkman and MLA Leona Roberts to discuss gender-related issues and propose solutions.

“Across the world, we’re seeing a shift away from the previous trajectory towards gender equality, and while we can hope that this isn’t the case in the Falklands, it is important that we better understand where we are in our journey—and what we can do for our next steps,” said MLA Leona Roberts, Chair of the Legislative Assembly.

MLA Teslyn Barkman emphasized the importance of listening to the community: “We were pleased to receive nominations for inspirational women from across generations, reflecting our diverse and exciting community. By empowering our people, we can ensure that the rights, freedoms, and well-being of women and girls continue to strengthen in the Falklands for generations to come.”

The Legislative Assembly will share further findings and highlights from the discussions in the coming weeks, reaffirming its commitment to fostering gender equality in the islands.