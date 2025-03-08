Importance of women's efforts highlighted in Paraguay

“I celebrate and commemorate the achievement of women for their effort and participation,” Figueredo said

Paraguay's Minister of Women Cynthia Figueredo urged the citizenry to keep working toward equity and justice during a ceremony leading up to Saturday's International Women's Day. She also underlined the power of women to transform society and called for collective action to build a more equal country.

“I want to invite everyone to continue fighting for equity and justice. May each image exhibited today encourage us to work together, synergizing our efforts to build a Paraguay where respect and equality are the norm. Let us celebrate the power of being women and let us move forward, because together we are unstoppable”, said Figueredo at the award ceremony of the National Photography Contest “Mujeres que Hacen,” where ten women were honored.

“Today I celebrate and commemorate the achievement of women for their effort and participation, and for, above all, for participating as well as men in society and in the integral development for herself and her family. This year is a bold call to action in favor of women, adolescent girls and girls around the world,” she added.

Meanwhile, alarming statistics from the Public Prosecutor's Office revealed 7,513 domestic violence cases and 2 confirmed femicides in the first two months of 2025, alongside 14 attempted femicides and numerous sexual violence reports.

Meanwhile, alarming statistics from the Public Prosecutor's Office revealed 7,513 domestic violence cases and 2 confirmed femicides in the first two months of 2025, alongside 14 attempted femicides and numerous sexual violence reports.