Carney to succeed Trudeau as Canadian PM

10th Monday, March 2025 - 09:00 UTC Full article

In 2013, Carney became the first non-citizen to run the Bank of England since it was founded in 1694

Mark Carney, a former central banker and governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, has been elected as the new leader of Canada’s Liberal Party, succeeding Justin Trudeau as prime minister after a landslide victory over former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland with 85.9% of the vote. His election comes at a time when the country faces a trade war with the United States, given President Donald Trump's tariffs, in addition to wanting it to become the 51st U.S. state.

“There is someone who is trying to weaken our economy. Donald Trump, as we know, has imposed unjustified tariffs on what we manufacture, what we sell, and how we make a living,” Carney warned.

Carney, a political novice with extensive financial experience, emphasized his background as key to managing trade negotiations and revitalizing the Liberal Party. He vowed to maintain retaliatory tariffs until Canada is respected and strongly criticized Trump for attacking Canadian families, workers, and businesses, amid a surge in Canadian nationalism, boosting the Liberal Party’s standing in polls as they approach a looming federal election, expected soon. “Trump is attacking families, we can't let him succeed,” Carney said.

“We didn’t ask for this fight. But Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves,” Carney also noted. “The Americans, they should make no mistake, in trade, as in hockey, Canada will win,“ he insisted.

“The Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country. Think about it. If they succeed, they would destroy our way of life,” Carney said. “In America, health care is big business. In Canada, it is a right,” he also noted. ”Canada will never, ever will be a part of America in any way, shape or form.”

Trudeau resigned in January after nine years in power amid declining popularity as food and housing prices rose and immigration surged, and Carney is set to lead the government until the next election, potentially calling one in the coming weeks or facing a no-confidence vote from opposition parties.

While Carney lacks a seat in the House of Commons, he plans to seek one quickly, in line with tradition. The political climate in Canada is tense, with trade disputes and national identity at the forefront, as Carney, 59, positions himself as a staunch defender of Canadian sovereignty and economic stability.

The Liberal Party is now believed to be on equal terms with the conservative opposition led by Pierre Poilievre, with elections looming.

In 2013, Carney became the first non-citizen to run the Bank of England since it was founded in 1694.