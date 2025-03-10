Falkland Islands Join Global Celebrations for Commonwealth Day

The Falkland Islands have joined nations worldwide in celebrating Commonwealth Day, reaffirming their commitment to democracy, peace, and international cooperation within the 56-member Commonwealth.

This year’s theme, “Together We Thrive”, highlights the importance of unity in tackling global challenges, from climate change to economic development. The Falkland Islands, as an active Commonwealth member, remain dedicated to self-determination and fostering international partnerships.

To mark the occasion, the Union Flag was raised alongside the Falkland Islands flag on Victory Green at 8:15 am. Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Acting Governor Dave Morgan attended the ceremony, symbolizing the islands’ continued dedication to Commonwealth values.

The Legislative Assembly encouraged the community to reflect on the bonds of friendship, shared history, and aspirations that connect the Falkland Islands to millions of people worldwide.