Falklands celebrates Commonwealth Day; King Charles III Message

10th Monday, March 2025 - 08:42 UTC Full article

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the Commonwealth Secretariat, the executive arm of the association.

In honor of Commonwealth Day this Monday the 10th of March the Union Flag will be raised alongside the Falkland Islands Flag on Victory Green. This will be in the company of Members of the elected Legislative Assembly, and the Acting Governor Dave Morgan, gathering at Victory Green at 815am. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Meanwhile in London their Majesties the King and Queen and Members of the Royal Family will gather at the Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service. Ahead of this year's celebration - to be shown live on @BBCOne and on the BBC YouTube channel. There will also be a Commonwealth Message from the King, Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth.

“The task of restoring the disrupted harmony of our entire planet”



“Last October, leaders from across the Commonwealth came together in Samoa to reaffirm their ‘belief in the value of the Commonwealth as a trusted forum where diverse voices of our member states, the large and the small, the young and the old, come together as one family’.

“These gatherings are important for helping all Commonwealth nations to tackle the challenges of the day, yet they also play another vital role. In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth’s remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship.

“This year, the world reflects on the eightieth anniversary of the end of World War 2. More than one-and-a-half million men and women who served during the War came from across the Commonwealth to support the United Kingdom and its allies.

“On this special anniversary, we remember with particular pride and everlasting gratitude the untold sacrifice and selflessness of so many from around our Family of Nations who gave their lives in that dreadful conflict.

“The Commonwealth’s ability to bring together people from all over the world has stood the test of time and remains as ever-important today. “Leaders recently reiterated the importance of collaboration for peace and human rights, as well as for the restoration of Nature both on land and in the oceans.

“As we mark this Commonwealth Day together, there is no more important task than to restore the disrupted harmony of our entire planet. For the sake of our younger generations’ threatened future, I can only hope that the Commonwealth will continue its vital work to restore that harmony”.

2.5 billion Citizens in 56 countries

Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration observed by 2.5 billion citizens across the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe. The 2025 edition begins the second Monday of March, with events and activities taking place throughout March, including civic and faith gatherings, school assemblies, debates, flag-raising ceremonies and cultural celebrations.

This year’s theme, ‘Together We Thrive’, celebrates the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family – 56 independent member countries united by shared values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter.

Rooted in the principles of family, unity and peace, the theme highlights the importance of fostering strong and connected communities that support and empower their members, enabling meaningful progress.