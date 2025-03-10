Falklands, dead Gentoo penguins return positive for avian influenza

Last Wednesday, 05 March 2025, dead Gentoo Penguins on the Falkland Islands Cape Dolphin turned out positive to the highly pathogenic avian influenza. Swabs from three of a few Gentoo Penguins found dead at Laskaridis acreages colony on Cape Dolphin returned positive for avian influenza.
The Natural Resources Department declared that an level 1 response will be followed which means adhering to biosecurity guidance. This guidance can be found on: https://falklands.gov.fk/agriculture/avian-influenza
The Declaration will be reviewed on Friday 28 March 2025.
The public are reminded to NOT TOUCH dead or sick birds but report them to the email birdflu@naturalresources.gov.fk or call the Veterinary Services on 27366 or 55366 out of hours.
