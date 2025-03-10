Number of fatalities in Bahía Blanca updated to 16

The nearby Puerto Belgrano Naval Base was opened as an evacuee center, the Office of the President announced

Argentine authorities have updated the number of fatalities from Friday's severe storm in Bahía Blanca, with the final death toll still feared to rise as over 100 people remain missing, with more than 1,000 evacuated. Local and national officials under the Unified Emergency Command are coordinating relief efforts, which involve federal forces, security teams, and the military.

City Mayor Federico Susbielles declared 72 hours of mourning, while the national government, under President Javier Milei, also decreed three days of national mourning and pledged substantial funds in aid as most major roads remained either cut off or restricted due to flooding and structural damage by Sunday. The community continues to face challenges such as power restoration.

In this scenario, classes have been suspended Monday and Tuesday in Bahía Blanca, as well as in neighboring Coronel Rosales and Villarino, while other localities such as Monte Hermoso and Patagones will hold classes as usual. The Buenos Aires provincial Education Department is assessing the damage for a safe return to schools.

Together with Bahía Blanca, the towns of General Daniel Cerri and Ingeniero White were the hardest hit. In Ingeniero White, the water began to drain gradually, while in Daniel Cerri, the level dropped almost completely.

“It was a violent storm, with very important road damages. The most important bridges have been destroyed,” Susbielles said. ”The National Meteorological Service (SMN) decreed an orange alert, and we were aware of the forecast for rain in the region. We communicated that classes would be suspended the day after, which was endorsed by the Ministry of Education of the Province,“ he added. He also mentioned that electricity is available in only 55% of the city.

”The Office of the President (OPRA) informs [the citizenry] that President Javier Milei will decree three days of national mourning for the death of compatriots in the storm last Friday in the city of Bahía Blanca and surroundings,“ it was announced through a statement.

”All the areas of the national government will remain devoted, together with the municipality of Bahía Blanca and the province of Buenos Aires, to the assistance of the victims in this moment of pain for all Argentines,“ the communiqué also mentioned.

”The barracks of the 181st Communications Battalion and the Puerto Belgrano Naval Base were ordered to be opened as evacuee centers,” it was also reported.