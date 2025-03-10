Suriname's Ramdin chosen to become OAS' next Secretary-General

Albert Ramdin, Suriname's Foreign Minister, was elected Monday as the new Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS) for the term 2025-2030, marking a historic first for a representative from a Caribbean Community (Caricom) member State.

“The Caribbean Community is confident that Minister Ramdin will serve in his new role with distinction, upholding the OAS Charter and demonstrating the necessary expertise to navigate regional challenges, thereby contributing to the shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous hemisphere,” Carciom's Council for Foreign and Community Relations (Cofcor) said in a statement.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, what we have showcased here today, in this special session of the General Assembly, is a true attribute to the power of unity, solidarity, and collaboration that exists in our hemisphere. I have experienced this as collaborative diplomacy at its best,” Ramdin mentioned in his speech after his election during the 56th Special Session of the OAS General Assembly in Washington.

After Paraguay's Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano withdrew his candidacy late last week, Ramdin secured widespread support from the Caricom plus Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic among others, thus ensuring more than the minimum 18 votes required for his appointment to succeed the Uruguayan Luis Almagro starting May 25. Aged 67, Ramdin brings extensive experience in diplomacy and foreign policy, having previously served as the OAS Assistant Secretary-General and as Suriname’s top diplomat since 2020.

“In these 40 years, meaningful contributions were made to the purpose and goals of the OAS. Today is the first time since the inception of the OAS that a Secretary General hails from a member state of the Caribbean Community. I am honored and thankful that I have received your trust to make this moment happen. This signifies, in my view, not only a historic moment but also a welcome opportunity to foster closer collaboration and strengthen the multilateral framework,” Ramdin reckoned.

The new Secretary-General faces challenges such as debt, crime, climate change, the crisis in Haiti, and the sovereignty dispute over the Guyana Essequiba between Guyana and Venezuela, among others. His election also signals a potential shift toward a more dialogue-oriented OAS with less US influence. Suriname opposes Washington's sanctions against Venezuela and supports Guyana in its territorial feud.

Since there was only one candidate, the Assembly decided to nominate Ramdin by acclamation, and no vote was taken.

“We have demonstrated that we do share common goals and values and that we have a common resolve. This moment signifies to me that our collective strength lies in our ability to work together. I am sure that, together, we can and will transform the Organization of American States and the hemispheric future in meaningful ways,” Ramdin also pointed out.

“Our Americas, that are all independent nations together, represents a geography and diversity with strength in values, norms and inspirations that hold a great potential to provide a peaceful and prosperous life to our people. Let us apply these assets actively in our collective resolve,” the Surinamese diplomat added.