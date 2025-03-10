Trump's sanctions cut off all comunication lines, Maduro claims

10th Monday, March 2025 - 10:45 UTC Full article

Maduro takes on Western powers as a common threat to build up unity around him

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to revoke Chevron's license to operate in the South American country, claiming it disrupted communication channels and hindered the repatriation of irregular migrants.

During a Saturday's International Women's Day celebrations in Caracas, the Chavista head of State insisted that Trump had shot himself in the foot and sanctioned a US company.

The Bolivarian leader also noted that his administration was anti-imperialist, not anti-American, and welcomed foreign companies operating under Venezuelan laws. “If it were for us, and I say it more clearly, if it were for me as President, if it were for the high political-military command of the Bolivarian Revolution and if it were for our people, that Chevron company would stay working in Venezuela for another 100 years; we have no problems,” he explained. “Neither do we want to be colonies, nor do we want to be slaves of anyone, neither today nor ever again,” he further mentioned.

In addition, he accused Washington of covering up corruption by opposition leaders such as Juan Guaidó, María Corina Machado, Leopoldo López, and Julio Borges - who are said to have stolen Venezuelan assets and US funding supposedly aimed for humanitarian aid - and pledged to defend Venezuela's independence and unity despite external pressures. The decision also impacted the “Return to the Homeland Plan,” which facilitated the repatriation of Venezuelan nationals from the US.

Maduro claimed that he meant to keep in touch with the Trump Administration “because I wanted to bring all the Venezuelans they have imprisoned and persecuted there unjustly just for being migrants. Being migrants is not a crime,” he stressed.

These statements were made days after reigniting the territorial dispute over the Essequibo region with Guyana while referring to Guyanese President Irfaan Ali as the “Zelensky of the Caribbean.” Maduro also accused Exxon Mobil of exploiting oil reserves in the disputed area. “The government of Guyana has adopted a war plan against Venezuela. They think they will do well,” Maduro said last week.

In this scenario, Guyana - backed by allies such as the US and the UK - has sought intervention from the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Venezuela has escalated tensions by deploying troops near the border and holding a plebiscite to push for annexation. The dispute centers on conflicting agreements: Venezuela cites the 1966 Geneva Agreement, while Guyana references the 1899 Paris Arbitral Award.