Women’s rights to be championed by appointment of new UK Special Envoy

10th Monday, March 2025 - 08:32 UTC Full article

Harriet Harman is to champion gender equality worldwide as new UK Special for Women and Girls.

The UK Foreign Secretary has appointed Harriet Harman as the new UK Special Envoy for Women and Girls. She will begin her appointment on International Women’s Day, Saturday 8 March 2025.

For International Women’s Day 2025, this Government is accelerating action to change women’s lives. This plan is built on the foundations of our Plan for Change for this country to have a strong economy.

Creating opportunities for working women runs through the milestones of this government: from breaking down the barriers to opportunity which have held women back, making our streets safer, to rebuilding our public services and delivering growth that can be felt across every part of the country.

The government is supporting stability overseas to help deliver these milestones. In her role as Envoy, Harriet Harman will coordinate efforts across the globe to ensure women and girls are empowered and have their rights protected, including sexual and reproductive health and rights, access to education, and freedom from gender-based violence.

Throughout her career, Harriet Harman has been a vocal advocate for women and girls, including on issues such as women’s political representation, maternity rights, and tackling violence against women and girls. In her previous role as Solicitor General, Harriet led a successful drive within Government to make tackling domestic violence a priority. The campaign led to the introduction of a new law - the Domestic Violence Crime and Victims Act – to ensure more effective prosecutions for domestic violence and a new network of 60 specialist domestic violence courts.

Harriet’s appointment underlines the UK’s ongoing commitment to empowering women and girls in the UK and around the world.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “I am delighted to appoint Harriet Harman as the new UK Special Envoy for Women and Girls. Accelerating action on equality for women and girls is vital to delivering the global economic growth we need and, a safer, more secure world.

“Harriet has spent her career championing women’s rights and gender equality. Her record of achievement and personal commitment make her a formidable advocate for the rights and empowerment of women and girls around the world.”

Minister for International Development Baroness Chapman said: “Harriet Harman is a legend on women’s rights and is rightly regarded as a pioneer and an inspiration to women in the UK and across the world, including me. I am thrilled she has been appointed Special Envoy, and I look forward to working with her on protecting hard-won rights and creating more opportunities for women”.

Special Envoy for Women and Girls Harriet Harman said: “Over the last decades we have made tremendous strides towards ending women’s inequality. But the job is far from done. Women and girls are still not equal, and many still face oppression, violence and discrimination.

“It’s a great honor to have been appointed UK Special Envoy For Women and Girls and look forward to driving this important work. The UK will, in coalition with women around the world, play a key role in standing up for the rights of all women and girls at a critical time.”