Airline involved in Brazil's last major crash grounded

11th Tuesday, March 2025 - 19:17 UTC Full article

A Voepass ATR-72 twin-engined turboprop aircraft crashed in August, killing dozens

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) suspended Voepass as a precautionary measure until some non-conformities are worked out. The carrier, made up from the merger of Passaredo Transportes Aéreos and Map Linhas Aéreas, will remain grounded until “the company's management systems provided for in regulations is proven,” it was explained. Voepass' current fleet of six aircraft serves 15 locations with commercial flights and two with charter contracts.

Anac said in a statement that the passengers affected by the cancellations should contact the company or the travel agency selling the tickets for a refund or re-accommodation with other airlines.

“Anac's decision stems from Voepass' inability to resolve irregularities identified in the course of the supervision carried out by the agency, as well as the violation of the conditions previously established for the continuity of the operation within the required safety standards,” the agency pointed out.

On Aug. 9, 2024, a Voepass plane crashed in the city of Vinhedo (SP), killing 62 people. Since the accident, an assisted inspection operation has been implemented at the company's facilities. “Agency officials have been present at the company's operating and maintenance bases to check the conditions necessary to guarantee an adequate level of operational safety,” the Anac's statement read.

In October 2024, Anac started demanding measures from Voepass, such as reducing its network, increasing the time aircraft are on the ground for maintenance, changing managers, and implementing an action plan to correct irregularities.

“At the end of February 2025, after a new round of audits, a deterioration in the efficiency of the company's management system was identified regarding the activities monitored and [a] systematic non-compliance with the requirements made by the agency,” the Anac also pointed out.

It was also found that there had been a recurrence of irregularities spotted before and deemed solved in previous inspections, in addition to the lack of effectiveness of the corrective action plan. “There has thus been a breach of trust concerning the company's internal processes due to evidence that Voepass' systems have lost their ability to respond to the identification and correction of risks in the airline operation,” the agency also noted.

“Anac has therefore ordered the suspension of the company's operations until there is evidence that it has resumed its ability to guarantee the level of safety provided for in current regulations,” it concluded.

Brazil's Ministry of Ports and Airports described Anac's decision to suspend Voepass's air operations as correct. “The precautionary measure aims, on a temporary basis, to request that the airline improves its governance and further strengthens flight safety in the country,” the ministry said in a communiqué. (Source: Agencia Brasil)