Delpiano appointed Chile's new defense minister

11th Tuesday, March 2025 - 14:00 UTC Full article

Delpiano has held various public positions

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font appointed Adriana Delpiano to replace the resigning Maya Fernández, who left her position after being involved in the scandal regarding the Government's failed attempt to purchase the house of her grandfather, former President Salvador Allende.

The deal, which was channeled through the Ministry of National Assets, raised concerns as the Constitution bans incumbent officials from entering into contracts with the state. The botched transaction led to a criminal investigation for tax fraud and a Constitutional Accusation against Fernández and her aunt, Senator Isabel Allende.

Also resigning Monday was Boric's Chief Advisor Miguel Crispi, who was also linked to other scandals splashing the ruling leftwing coalition. Boric accepted his resignation and named Felipe Melo Rivara, a civil industrial engineer from the University of Chile, who also held the position of director of the Civil Service until March 2025, instead.

“I leave my position with the peace of mind of having always acted with loyalty and strict adherence to the Constitution and the law,” Fernández said.

“I express my gratitude to the commanders-in-chief of the Armed Forces, to the officers of the Ministry of National Defense and, especially, to all the military personnel, men and women of enormous vocation, who protect our country and its citizens. Long live Chile!,” she added.

In response, La Moneda issued a statement saying that Boric “has accepted the resignation of the Minister of National Defense, Maya Fernández Allende”, thanking her for her “commitment and work.”

After that, Adriana Delpiano, a social worker from the Catholic University, was sworn in.

Delpiano was Education Minister between 2015 and 2018 under then-President Michelle Bachelet. She has also held various public positions, such as Mayor of the Metropolitan Region between 2007 and 2008 and Minister of National Assets (1994-1999), among others.