Falklands BFSAI stationed, support BAS in reconnaissance mission in Antarctica

11th Tuesday, March 2025 - 09:59 UTC Full article

The A400M Atlas reached beyond the 79th parallel, in the most southerly mission the service has flown in recent years. (Pic RAF)

The British Forces South Atlantic Islands, BFSAI continue to support the British Antarctic Survey following a reconnaissance mission over the Union Glacier, Antarctica.

The Royal Air Force sortie conducted Air-to-Air refueling beyond the 70th parallel with the Voyager, whilst the A400M Atlas reached beyond the 79th parallel, in the most southerly mission the service has flown in recent years.

1312 Flt surveyed the blue ice runway at Union Glacier in its enduring mission to support the British Antarctic Survey as part of Op AUSTRAL ENDURANCE.

Only achieved through the support of our regional partners, this mission was an important step in supporting scientific research, environmental monitoring and improving the safety of their work on the Antarctic continent.