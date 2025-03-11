Falklands, VSAT Public Consultation Launched

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) is seeking views from the public on the proposed changes to the policy that guides the issuing of VSAT licenses and the associated fee level. The proposed changes were recently considered by Executive Council in response to the community petition and Select Committee process that took place last year.

The public consultation is specifically on the sections of the current policy that FIG believes need to be updated to allow for VSAT licenses to be issued on the terms recommended by the Select Committee – that is, less strict application criteria, and cheaper for the applicant.

This consultation is not about any particular provider – the policy applies to anybody applying for a VSAT license, whether that is to allow them to access Starlink services or any other VSAT services. This means that this consultation isn’t about ‘allowing’ Starlink. Separate work is being done by the Regulator to process an application from Starlink, if they choose to apply.

The consultation will remain open for 5 weeks, from 10 March to 11 April 2025.

To respond, you can complete:

- an online survey that can be accessed here.

- Or: an editable PDF version of the survey available from: www.falklands.gov.fk/policy/consultations, you can email your completed survey to GTyrrell@sec.gov.fk



- Or: a paper version of the survey available in Stanley Post Office, along with a box for completed responses.

The survey is also available in Spanish, Shona and Tagalog on request: email GTyrrell@sec.gov.fk



If you have any queries about the consultation, please contact Becky Clark by emailing ddcs@sec.gov.fk or calling the Development and Commercial Services office on 27040.